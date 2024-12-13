Tottenham ace with only 2 G/A this season set to reject any January approach

Richarlison celebrates a Tottenham goal. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The 2024/25 campaign has been up and down for Tottenham with injuries playing a big role in Ange Postecoglou’s struggles in North London.

Spurs’ backline has been hit hard by fitness issues with the Premier League giants having to play without their two starting center-backs, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, for periods of the current season.

Tottenham have also seen some forwards absent during the first half of the term and one star that has been hit hard by injuries is Richarlison.

The Brazilian has been absent for the majority of the 2024/25 campaign so far, resulting in the 27-year-old only playing 173 minutes across seven games, in which he has provided just one goal and one assist.

Despite having a contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until 2027, this has created doubt over the former Everton star’s future, and it was reported this week that Fluminense have made Richarlison their primary target to strengthen their attack ahead of the January window and have already initiated contact with the player regarding a potential return to Brazil.

However, the Spurs forward is set to reject any approach from the Brazilian club as he hopes to prove himself at Tottenham throughout the remainder of the season, reports TNT Sports Brazil.

Do Tottenham need to sell Richarlison in 2025?

Since moving to Tottenham from Everton in 2022, the signing of Richarlison has been an underwhelming one for the North London club as the Brazilian has failed to deliver.

The 27-year-old has featured in 73 matches for Spurs, producing just 16 goals and nine assists. The board of the Premier League club would have been expecting more and it may be time to cut their losses with the forward.

Newcastle are one club said to be interested in Richarlison and the Magpies will not be the only club if Tottenham put a reasonable price tag on the Brazil international.

The Tottenham star can be a top player on his day but needs to work on his consistency and keeping fit.