(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Richarlison has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks, and Newcastle United have been mentioned as a potential destination.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Brazilian international is open to an exit from the North London club and he is willing to leave them in 2025.

The player dreams of playing for Brazil in the 2026 World Cup and he wants to join a top European club. Richarlison is on the radar of Brazilian clubs and Saudi Arabian clubs, but the Brazilian is not keen on a move to Saudi Arabia yet.

Jacobs revealed on the NUFC Matters YouTube channel: “I’m told the player’s changed his mind in the last few months and is willing to leave Spurs in 2025. But because of his aspirations to play in the 2026 World Cup, he doesn’t want to go to Saudi Arabia.”

Jacobs has revealed that his desire to stay in Europe has opened the door for a club like Newcastle, who are looking to improve their attacking options. However, Tottenham could demand over £60 million for the Brazilian striker and that could complicate matters for Newcastle. The magpies value the player around £40-45 million.

He added: “That may open up the door for a club like Newcastle United, so there is some substance to Richarlison and Newcastle, but price is the big issue because Spurs have been adamant throughout all of 2024 that if they’re to entertain an offer, it’s £60million or more. “Newcastle would not be looking anywhere near that number, given the player’s injury record and his form. Therefore, if this is to develop and Richarlison is open to going to another Premier League club, it would have to be from Newcastle’s point of view around the £40-45 million mark.”

Tottenham must reduce Richarlison asking price

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to lower their asking price for the 27-year-old striker. He has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining the London club. The Brazilian has scored 16 goals in 73 appearances for Tottenham. He has struggled with injuries as well.

The North London club might feel that this is the right time for them to cash in on him. Meanwhile, Newcastle need more depth in the attacking unit and Richarlison could help share the goalscoring and the creative burden alongside Alexander Isak.