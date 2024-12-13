Player Ruben Amorim doesn’t fancy could depart Man United in January

Ruben Amorim of Man United. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Man United are believed to be willing to part ways with Christian Eriksen in January as the veteran star is not part of Ruben Amorim’s plans at Old Trafford.

That is according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who reports that the Manchester club would be willing to sell the midfielder as early as January if a suitable offer arrives for the 32-year-old.

Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season and the upcoming transfer window is the last opportunity for Man United to bring in any cash for the Danish star.

The former Tottenham player had an important role to play at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag but since the arrival of Amorim in November, the veteran star’s minutes have been reduced.

During the Portuguese coach’s first game in charge against Ipswich, Eriksen played 68 minutes, however, the Denmark international has yet to feature since. Before that, the 32-year-old took part in 13 matches for Man United, scoring four goals and assisting a further three.

Where will Christian Eriksen end up if he leaves Man United?

Eriksen has been linked with a move to Celtic in recent weeks although the Scottish leaders are unlikely to be able to match the Danish star’s current wages at Man United.

Real Betis explored a move for Eriksen during the summer, but the La Liga side never made an official move for the 32-year-old as the Spanish club would go on to sign Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso instead.

It remains to be seen who approaches Man United for the midfielder now that his position at the club has been made clear. The Danish star can still offer a lot to a team in one of Europe’s big five leagues, although Italy is ruled out due to their rules related to the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator in the Premier League player’s chest.