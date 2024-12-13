Ruben Amorim introduces strict rule at Man United as he aims to change the culture

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has been appointed as the manager of Man United to turnaround the fortunes of the club.

The Red Devils had endured a difficult time under former manager Erik ten Hag and issues on and off the pitch resulted in the Premier League giants parting company with the Dutch manager.

Amorim has now been brought at the club to sort out the mess created by Ten Hag.

The Portuguese manager has had a mixed start at the club with the Red Devils losing some important matches while also showing signs of improvement in the other matches.

Their defeats against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest show that Amorim has a mountain to climb at the club while wins against Everton and Viktoria Plzen showed signs of improvement and how the club is ready to take a new direction now.

In order to improve the over all level of the players and their fitness, Amorim has introduced a new rule at Old Trafford.

According to ESPN, the new Man United manager has introduced a strict rule at the club by banning food in the dressing room on matchdays.

The former Sporting manager has made it clear that the fitness levels of all his players are key to their success and in order to achieve better results, he wants them to run more on the pitch and become a team that presses well.

Man United revival depends on some big changes at the club

It may look like a small change but it could make a huge difference on the fitness of the players and more than that, it would show the players about the priorities of the manager.

Man United need massive changes at the club if they want to turnaround their poor season.

They are struggling in the league this season, sitting in the bottom half of the league table and a place in the Champions League next season is looking highly unlikely for them.

The arrival of Amorim at the club is already working well for some players including the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui and Bruno Fernandes.

If given the time and resources, Amorim has what it takes to improve the standards at the club but after completing the first month at Old Trafford, he has found out that the job is much more difficult that he had initially imagined.

Along with issues on the pitch, Amorim now has to deal with speculation about the future of star player Marcus Rashford.