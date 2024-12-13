England’s Thomas Tuchel set for interesting response when calling Arsenal star in 2025

Thomas Tuchel is set to coach England in 2025 (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel is set to take over as England’s head coach in 2025 and the German boss told the media on Friday that he will attempt to bring Ben White back into the Three Lions fold.

The 51-year-old is set to lead England’s 2026 World Cup campaign and on Friday, Tuchel found out who the Three Lions’ opponents will be during the qualifying phase of the tournament.

The World Cup qualifying draw took place in Zurich and England found themselves in Group K alongside Serbia, Albania, Lavia, and Andorra.

Qualifying runs from late March 2025 through to mid-November and it is a campaign that has many England fans excited given the talent they have in their squad. They also have a manager who has the ability to extract the maximum out of the current group of stars and it could be the perfect match for 2026.

Speaking to the media at the draw, Tuchel has admitted that every English player is starting with a clean slate and that may provide Arsenal star Ben White with an opportunity to return.

The defender has not played for England since leaving the Qatar World Cup early in December 2022 as a result of a falling out with a member of Gareth Southgate’s coaching staff; however, during that time, the 27-year-old has remained one of the best players in his position in the Premier League.

Is Arsenal star Ben White set for an England return under Thomas Tuchel?

Tuchel has stated that he will reach out to White in the new year to gauge his interest in a return to the England camp and the German could get an interesting response seeing as the defender rejected the chance to play under Lee Carsley this year.

“Yes, I will reach out to him,” the new England boss said via the Daily Mail. “It should be a clean start and a clear narrative. It starts from January.”

White would be a great addition to Tuchel’s squad should he decide to return as the Arsenal star is a versatile defender, who can play as a right-back or a centre-back, which is always useful during tournament football.