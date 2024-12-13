Tottenham Hotspur's Greek-Australian Head Coach Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Lens midfielder Andy Diouf during the January transfer window.

According to Give Me Sport, Tottenham have scouted the player earlier this season and they are looking to make a move for him. The 21-year-old is a versatile midfielder who can operate as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. He will add control, composure and creativity to the Tottenham midfield.

They need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Diouf would be a long-term investment. The 21-year-old will certainly be excited to move to the Premier League and Tottenham have an ambitious project. He will certainly fancy his chances of doing well for the North London club.

Tottenham have started the season in mediocre form and they will look to bounce back during the second half of the campaign. They will be desperate for UEFA Champions League qualification and they need to improve their squad in January for that to happen.

Andy Diouf would improve Tottenham

The French midfielder would be a quality, long-term investment for them and he could help them improve during the second half of the season. James Maddison has been quite inconsistent this season and Diouf could push him for the starting spot. The 21-year-old will look to add creativity and technical ability in the final third. It remains to be seen whether Spurs can secure an agreement with Lens in the coming weeks.

The French under-21 international has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football and his hard-working style of play would make him a good fit for Ange Postecoglou’s high-pressing system as well. If Tottenham can negotiate a reasonable deal for him, the move would look like a bargain in the long term.

Diouf is likely to improve with coaching and experience, and he could establish himself as a reliable Premier League midfielder. He has been linked with Liverpool in the past.