“Clearly something’s not right” – Alan Shearer baffled by poor form of Man United star

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United have come under scrutiny for their poor form this season.

It won’t be wrong to say that it is the story of every other season with Man United since they have struggled to become successful following the retirement of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The performance of their players have been highly inconsistent and they have often been blamed for managers at the club losing their job.

One of the players who has been under the spotlight the most is attacker Marcus Rashford.

The English attacker, who scored the first goal of the Ruben Amorim era at the club, is under heavy spotlight after reports surfaced of Man United deciding to sell him next year.

The boyhood Man United is into his ninth season at the club but it still feels like he is miles away from reaching his full potential.

Football pundit Alan Shearer is surprised by how Rashford, who was in the form of his life two seasons ago, has failed to replicate that form since then.

While speaking to The Mirror, Shearer has questioned the player and the managers who he has worked with at the club.

“I don’t know him personally. I saw him three years ago scoring 30 goals a season, so it is in there, but we haven’t seen anywhere near that for a long time now,” Shearer said.

“I don’t know if there’s anything going on in his life or anything like that.

“There’s only two guys who can answer, his manager and him with his attitude and his performances and his belief. His performances haven’t been there for a while, he’s gone from there to down there in such a short space of time, so clearly something’s not right.

“I don’t know why he’s gone from there three years ago to where he is now, but I don’t see a happy player. It would be wrong for me to speculate, I don’t know what’s going on around him.”

Marcus Rashford to be sold by Man United?

The 27-year-old just scored seven Premier League goals last season and this season, he has so far scored four goals in the league.

A player of his quality and potential should be performing much better but no manager at Man United has been consistently able to get the best out of him.

The player could be offloaded by the club as they look for new options in the market to provide Amorim the right platform to succeed at the club.

Since the arrival of the Portuguese manager, Rashford has been in and out of the team and the manager’s selection has shown that the player is not highly rated by him.