“Amorim looks fed up” – Pundit claims Man United boss has had enough of one player

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been rotating his squad since joining the club.

The first goal of his tenure at the Premier League club was scored by Marcus Rashford against Ipswich Town but the English attacker has been in and out of the team.

He has failed to cement his place in the starting line up at the club under the new manager and questions have been raised about his long term future at Old Trafford.

Rashford has been linked with an exit from the club with the Red Devils reportedly ready to cash in on him. They have been linked with a move for Brighton attacker Evan Ferguson to replace the unwanted Man United player.

Football pundit Troy Deeney has claimed that Amorim is already fed up of Rashford and he went on to describe one of his recent performances as a “disgrace”.

‘Marcus Rashford looks like he is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders,’ Deeney wrote in a column for The Sun.

‘Everything is always everybody else’s fault and his application stinks.

‘He is still capable of moments. It wouldn’t surprise me if he goes and scores the winner against Manchester City this weekend and then goes missing for the next few weeks.

‘He knows he can live off these “moments” and nothing more, and that isn’t good enough. It is the same old cycle.

‘A new manager comes in and for three of four games you see a “new Rashford” and then he slips back into his old ways and old form.

‘He then begins to get dropped. We saw it on Thursday night, subbed off against Viktoria Plzen and already United boss Ruben Amorim looks fed up with him.

‘Look, I’ve been there. It’s not nice when that is happening.

‘As a striker you want to be left on to build some momentum, but I was at the Emirates when he came on against Arsenal last week. He was a disgrace.

‘Amorim summed it up best when he joined, telling Rashford he will get full support but it is up to him as a player, a person.

‘That’s where the problem lies. Nobody wants Rashford to fail, but if he keeps delivering these substandard performances then we will all keep on saying the same things.’

Time for Man United to let Marcus Rashford leave?

Rashford is one of the senior most players in the squad and his attitude as an experienced member of the side is not up to the mark.

He has failed to find consistency for a very long time now and the Red Devils are thinking about letting him leave the club.

The English attacker has never fully lived up to his full potential which is concerning for a player like him who is now 27-years-old.

Issues off the pitch may have distracted the player but that is not Man United’s concern.

They deserve to get better performances from the player and a lot of managers have tried and failed to extract that.