Ruben Amorim to make surprise inclusion in Man United line up for Manchester derby

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United will face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

Both the Manchester giants are going through poor form at the moment but more than Pep Guardiola’s side, the Red Devils are struggling to perform well this season.

Despite the disappointing form of the Premier League champions, they are fourth in the league while Ruben Amorim’s side are 13th in the standings.

They will go against each other in a hugely important match for both the teams. A win in this fixture could prove to be the turning point of their season.

Man City have the edge when it comes to this fixture but it is always difficult to predict how a derby will be played considering the pressure of the match and what is at stake.

Man United boss Amorim is tempted to start Mason Mount for the Manchester derby.

A report of from GiveMeSport has claimed:

“Sources have suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Mason Mount continues to impress the boss and that the £55m star is going to be in contention for a start at the Etihad Stadium this weekend,” the outlet claims.

“Mason Mount completed 10 passes and registered two shots on target after coming on as a substitute in Manchester United’s win at Viktoria Plzen on Thursday.”

Mason Mount’s performances have impressed Man United boss

It is going to be a surprising decision from the manager considering Mount has not played much football recently but he has shown signs of improvement whenever he has been given the opportunity to play.

The place of Marcus Rashford, who has been criticised by Alan Shearer, in the team for the derby is under threat. The likes of Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes will be a part of the midfield against Guardiola’s side.

Amorim knows how to beat Guardiola and he showed that in the Champions League this season when he was still the manager of Sporting.

The Portuguese manager beat Man City 4-1 before taking charge of their Premier League rivals.