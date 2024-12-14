Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Carlton Cole has slammed Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou for his recent comments regarding Timo Werner.

The Germany international has flattered to deceive this season, only sporadically showing the sort of form that has earned him 57 caps for his country to date.

Werner’s season hit a new low against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday, failing to create a single chance and posting a 0% success rate on dribbles, crosses and ground duels during the first half at Ibrox.

The 28-year-old was hooked at half-time, replaced by Dejan Kulusevski, who went on to score Tottenham‘s equaliser.

After the match, Postecoglou — who is under immense pressure at Spurs — chose to drag Werner over the coals publicly for his performance.

“Yeah, yeah, he wasn’t playing anywhere near the level he should,” Postecoglou told reporters of his decision to withdraw Werner (via The Boy Hotspur).

The Australian elaborated: “When you’ve got 18-year-olds it’s not acceptable to me. I said that to Timo. He’s a senior international, he’s a German international.

“In the moment we’re in right now, it’s not like we’ve got many options. I need everyone to at least be going out there trying to give the best of themselves. His performance in the first half wasn’t acceptable.”

Carlton Cole blasts Ange Postecoglou for heavy-handed approach

Former West Ham and Chelsea striker Cole wholeheartedly disagrees with Postecoglou’s approach.

The England international believes the Australian’s strong criticism of Werner should have been kept private.

“If it’s that obvious, you go and tell him because now it’s an insult to you and his teammates,” Cole told talkSPORT of Postecoglou’s comments.

“If you pander to the media first, before you’ve gone and told the player, and then the other players hear it in the press… you will lose the dressing room.

“Because now the players don’t don’t feel that you’ll protect them when it’s tough.

“I understand what he’s saying and he’s got every right to say it. But go say it to him.

“Because let’s have it here… Werner is not his star player. So why are you picking on him? What about the others?

“What is he trying to achieve here? It’s strange to me.”