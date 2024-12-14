Tottenham won’t sign £8.5m international after Postecoglou u-turn

Ange Postecoglou enters the stadium during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

After an underwhelming performance against Rangers it seems Timo Werner’s days at Tottenham are numbered and Ange Postecoglou has ruled out a permanent switch for the German international.

The Spurs manager’s ire after the Europa League encounter was clear for all to see, and there was never going to be a way back after Werner was so publicly humiliated.

Ange Postecoglou reverses his decision on Timo Werner

Give Me Sport are reporting that despite Postecoglou previously being one of the forward’s biggest supporters at the club, the weakness of his performance in Scotland has seen his admiration reverse.

It’s clear that the Lilywhites are in a fight to earn points at present, and with a considerable injury list to deal with, that’s becoming more and more difficult for the North Londoners.

With another striker ready to leave the club of his own volition, it could put Spurs in an incredibly tight spot come January.

Since their 4-1 win over Aston Villa at the beginning of November, Tottenham have only beaten Man City in the following eight matches in all competitions.

With the greatest respect, their next fixture at Southampton could provide some respite, however, they follow that with a Carabao Cup tie against Man United, and league games against leaders, Liverpool, as well as high-flying Nottingham Forest.

Though it’s too early to condemn the manager, clearly, if results don’t improve, Postecoglou might well find his head on the chopping block.

Perhaps the only saving grace for the Australian is that there is still well over half a season left to play in 24/25, and they are just five points off the European places at present.

If the squad can put any sort of run together to restore confidence, there’s no reason why Spurs won’t be challenging for the Champions League once more.