Aston Villa line up move to sign Fulham star

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur are all reportedly interested in securing the services of the 28-year-old Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira, according to Trivela.

With the January transfer window approaching in just a few weeks, clubs have started planning their transfer business and all three of the clubs mentioned above are looking for a presence in the midfield.

In addition to Spurs, who could be the favourites to sign the player, both Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also interested in signing the former Manchester United playmaker.

With multiple Premier League clubs vying for his signature, Pereira could have a range of options ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

Pereira is a versatile player who can play as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder behind the striker.

The Brazilian midfielder has wealth of experience in the Premier League and the clubs interested in him could offer him a move that would be a step up in his career.

Aston Villa to make a move for Andreas Pereira?

Aston Villa are playing Champions League football while Tottenham are chasing Champions League football. Both clubs offer a better opportunity for the midfielder than Newcastle at the moment.

The high interest in Pereira makes complete sense for all three teams who are looking to turnaround their disappointing season in the January transfer window by making new additions to the squad.

His technical skills and vision could help unlock opposition defenses, while his work rate would align well with the attacking style of play of Spurs and Villa.

It remains to be seen if Fulham would be open to the midfielder leaving in January. A move in the summer transfer window is more likely for the Brazilian.

Despite Fulham having an impressive season, they could be forced to sell the player in the coming future.

Another midfielder being eyed by Villa is Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.