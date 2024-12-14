Brentford man tempted to join Tottenham Hotspur

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has endured a difficult season at the club.

Spurs are 11th in the Premier League standings and their form this season has been highly disappointing.

They have had some positive results this season, like the wins against Manchester United and Manchester City, however, they have failed to be consistent over the course of the season.

At the moment, they have just one win in their last eight games and questions are being raised about the future of Postecoglou at Tottenham.

Along with West Ham United, Tottenham are interested in Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

According to TEAMtalk, if the North London club make a move for the Brentford boss, he could be tempted to leave his club to join Spurs.

Frank has firmly established himself as a respected Premier League manager, with his work at Brentford widely regarded as exemplary.

His ability to build a competitive squad, develop players, and deliver consistent results has made him one of the standout managers in the league.

Frank has earned the admiration of Brentford’s supporters by guiding the team to promotion from the Championship during the 2020/21 season through the play-offs, followed by a successful run in the Premier League. Since then, he has been instrumental in maintaining the club’s top-flight status.

Tottenham face competition from West Ham United

The Hammers are struggling to perform this season under Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui and they are also keeping an eye on the Brentford man.

After a busy summer transfer window in which they made a number of new signings, Lopetegui has been unable to get the best out of them.

The race to appoint Frank could heat up and both the London rivals could go against each other to appoint him.

The manager is recognised for working under a budget and still playing attractive football and that has particularly caught the attention of both Spurs and West Ham.

Spurs are currently backing Postecoglou to succeed at the club and they hope that with the start of new year when they can get some of their injured players back, they will be able to regain their form.