Chelsea forward Jadon Sancho. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Carlton Cole believes Manchester United would love to have Jadon Sancho back at Old Trafford given the form he’s shown at Chelsea so far.

Sancho joined the Blues on loan in the summer following another temporary spell at former club Borussia Dortmund last season.

Both moves came off the back of a public falling out with Erik ten Hag, who was relieved of his duties by United in October.

Sancho has registered two goals and five assists in 11 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions so far, showing plenty of signs that he can rediscover the form that made him one of the most exciting talents in Europe just a few years ago.

The England international’s form has also helped Chelsea become Liverpool’s closest challengers in the Premier League title race, while they’re the heavy favourites to win the Uefa Conference League.

Meanwhile, back at Old Trafford, United are currently languishing in 13th place in the Premier League table, with only four teams scoring fewer than their 19 goals heading into the latest gameweek.

Jadon Sancho showing Man Utd what could have been at Chelsea

It’s safe to say United could certainly benefit from Sancho’s talents, even under new boss Ruben Amorim — especially given the poor form of the likes of Marcus Rashford.

That’s the view of Cole, who has blamed Ten Hag for making Sancho’s situation at Old Trafford untenable.

“The Sancho situation could’ve been handled a lot differently. Now he’s playing for Chelsea and scoring goals. Man United will look at that and say, ‘We would’ve liked Sancho to be on form like that’,” Cole told talkSPORT.

The former Chelsea and West Ham striker added: “But because Ten Hag made it uncomfortable for him to be there, he had to find a new home where he can establish himself and be the player we know he can be.”