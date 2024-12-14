Potential new Tottenham investor is “perfect fit” as both parties “never manage to deliver”

Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, and Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur chairman, Daniel Levy, is looking for new investment into the club, and may have found the perfect partner to work with in North London.

On the pitch, the Lilywhites need to do an awful lot better, with one player unlikely to be signed after a u-turn by Ange Postecoglou.

Daniel Levy could get new Tottenham investment via NFL mogul

Another striker is also willing to leave the club with Newcastle apparently interested, and multiple injuries (Premier Injuries) are stopping Spurs from being able to put a decent run together.

Notwithstanding their current malaise, the club still represents an attractive investment opportunity and, according to Football Insider, Tottenham could’ve found the “perfect” partner.

“I don’t know anything about the connection,” former Everton CEO, Keith Wyness, said on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“But when I heard the rumour, I thought it was a perfect fit. The Dallas Cowboys and Spurs, both promise so much and never manage to deliver.

“Jerry Jones would be a classic owner. The NFL connection would make sense, and he’s got the ability to buy at the £4billion level – which we think Daniel Levy is holding out for.

“It’s the first one I’ve heard that makes real sense from a football and sporting point of view.

“I think he and Levy would get on like a house on fire in terms of their ambition, they’re very complementary.

“I’d be interested to see it because I think they’d be a powerhouse if they got together, commercially.”

With arguably the finest stadium in the entire Premier League, Tottenham are certainly moving in the right direction off the pitch, and continued investment and support into both the business model and playing squad could come just at the right time to continue moving things forward.

It would also, perhaps, take a bit of the heat off Daniel Levy, who always seems to be the object of fans ire when the club aren’t doing so well.