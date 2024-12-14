49-year-old that’s been “holding out for a big job” ready for West Ham role with Lopetegui 90 mins from sack

Julen Lopetegui, Manager of West Ham United, reacts during the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Julen Lopetegui has one game left to save his West Ham career, and should the Hammers fail to beat Bournemouth, Graham Potter could take over the reins in East London.

The Hammers have apparently already held talks with Massimiliano Allegri, however, it’s understood he wouldn’t want to take over at the club until the summer.

Julen Lopetegui is 90 minutes from the sack

Michael Carrick is another name to be mentioned in dispatches, though the compensation West Ham would have to pay Middlesbrough for their old boy is likely to rule him out.

According to the latest edition of Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, the idea of Potter taking over at the London Stadium appeals to the hierarchy simply because he won’t cost any extra money over and above his salary requirements.

Importantly, it’s understood that Potter himself is willing to take the role if offered and has, in fact, been biding his time and “holding out for a big job.”

Getting the Hammers back to where they need to be is a challenge indeed, but as the 49-year-old showed whilst at Brighton, he certainly has the tactical nous and know how to be able to cobble together a good squad and get them playing at a very high level every week.

Though his time at Chelsea will invariably be brought up to in some way denigrate his earlier successes, one has to take into account the volatility that existed at Stamford Bridge at the time.

Football Insider sources suggest that Lopetegui will be sacked if he fails to win his next match, but they also detail that Potter is coveted by a number of other clubs, so the East Londoners will need to move quickly if they want to get their man.

It would then at least give him the opportunity of having a few games to understand what he has at his disposal before entering the transfer market in January.