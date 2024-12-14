Arne Slot in awe of ‘outstanding’ Liverpool star with 96% pass completion & 100% aerial duel success vs Fulham

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has praised the performance of Ryan Gravenberch in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Fulham.

The Reds twice came from behind to secure a point against the Cottagers, despite playing most of the match with 10 men after Andy Robertson’s 17th-minute red card.

Report: Liverpool would have to pay close to £100m to sign Premier League target!

Even a man down, Liverpool were able to attempt 16 shots to the tune of 2.26 xG, compared to 12 and 1.08, respectively, for Fulham.

That’s largely down to controlling 61% possession, with Gravenberch key to that effort.

The Netherlands international put in another stunning performance at the base of Liverpool’s midfield, completing 96% of his passes and touching the ball 80 times.

Gravenberch also won all three of his contested aerial duels and seven of 12 overall duels, while making nine final third passes, eight recoveries, two interceptions and two tackles.

On both sides of the ball, Gravenberch helped Liverpool establish dominance against a numerically superior opponent.

Slot needed no second invitation to praise his compatriot.

Slot heaps praise on Ryan Gravenberch

“Impressed, like everyone who was in the stadium or saw the game,” Slot said of Gravenberch (via Liverpool’s official website).

“Ryan did outstanding again today. Without the ball, he was mostly in our last line, had to play sometimes against a nine, against wingers who are really fast. And with the ball, he came into the midfield.

“An outstanding performance from him. But if we only highlight him, I don’t think I give enough credit to all the other ones that played next to him and around him. I couldn’t have asked for more.

“[We] dominated the game, more ball possession with 10 men, more chances created – everything what you want. Unfortunately for us, maybe the only chance they got with 10 men led to a goal – that sometimes happens as well.”

Arne Slot shows frustration with Bernd Leno antics

From Andy Robertson’s red card to Andreas Pereira only getting a yellow card for a robust challenge on Gravenberch, there was also plenty for Slot to be unhappy about on Saturday.

Another source of frustration was Fulham’s time-wasting tactics, spearheaded by goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

In fact, Slot was spotted counting how long the German held onto the ball when he collected it inside of his own box in the second half — getting to 10 before the camera switched away from him.

? | Arne Slot counting how long Leno had the ball in his hands for was something! ??? pic.twitter.com/znIJXVE94z — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) December 14, 2024

Of course, goalkeepers dropping on the ball is a common part of the game, no matter how frustrating.

Slot would likely berate Alisson on Caoimhin Kelleher if they didn’t perform such antics.