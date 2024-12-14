Report: Liverpool would have to pay close to £100m to sign Premier League target

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool are expected to be active in the January transfer windowas Arne Slot’s side aim to strengthen the squad.

The Reds are currently leading the Premier League and Champions League standings and they are ready to gain advantage on their rivals by signing new players next year.

After a slow summer transfer window, the Reds have the finances to make big deals next year and they could be involved in a record breaking transfer.

The main issue facing the Liverpool side is their lack of goals from Darwin Nunez upfront.

Due to the injury to Diogo Jota this season, the Uruguayan attacker has played a lot of football but with little output.

The Merseyside club need a goal scoring presence upfront, someone who can share the load of scoring goals with Mohamed Salah.

The Reds are interested in Brighton attacker Joao Pedro but according to TBR Football, they may have to pay £100m to sign him.

The Premier League side value Pedro at £100m and if Liverpool move ahead with the move to sign him, they would be breaking their transfer record.

Their most expensive signing till date is centre-back Virgil Van Dijk, who was signed for £75m, and a move for Pedro would break that record.

Considering how the signing of the Dutch defender has turned out, he feels like a bargain for the Premier League giants now.

Liverpool face competition to sign Joao Pedro

It remains to be seen whether Slot’s side will be willing to pay that amount for Pedro and despite not spending much money in the summer, to spend a large amount on one player is something that Liverpool have mostly avoided in the past.

The report has also mentioned that Brighton have no intention of selling their star striker.

Along with Liverpool, Chelsea are also interested in signing the 23-year-old attacker who has a contract with Brighton that runs until 2028.

The Reds are also showing interest in Chelsea defender Malo Gusto.