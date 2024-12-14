Report: Liverpool star wants more than double the money he is earning now

Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are currently flying on the pitch and performing well in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Off the pitch, they face issue of sorting out the contract situation of some of their key players.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all in the final year of their contract at the club and the Reds are doing everything in their power to keep their star players at the club.

The Liverpool hierarchy have some other big decisions to make and one of them is to sort out the long term future of Luis Diaz at the club.

According to Anfield Watch, AC Milan are interested in signing Diaz as they prepare for life without Rafael Leao who has attracted the interest of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

The player wants to earn €150k per week, which would be a massive increase from his currently salary of £55k per week at Liverpool.

However, AC Milan would be unable to match that demand which means that the player will ask for a salary raise of more than double the amount he is earning during contract talks with the Merseyside club.

As per the report, the Serie A giants cannot afford to sign Diaz at the moment, who is a key player for Arne Slot’s side.

The Colombian international’s current deal at Anfield runs until 2027 and it won’t be long before his new contract is negotiated at the club.

Luis Diaz needs to perform better for Liverpool

The left-winger, who was surprisingly linked with a move to Manchester City, has shown immense potential at Liverpool but his consistency has not been great.

His early season form has completely vanished when he started scoring goals for fun. He is still an important player of the squad and under Slot, he has shown the level he can reach.

From now until the end of the season, if Diaz wants an improved contract, he would have to earn that deal and show to the club that he is good enough to be one of their best earners.