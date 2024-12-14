Man United in pole position for €50m-rated Luke Shaw replacement as Real Madrid withdraw interest

A composite image of Ruben Amorim and Carlo Ancelotti. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images and Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Luke Shaw’s injury concerns will soon see him moved on at Man United, and the Red Devils are now in pole position to land a €50m-rated replacement.

The England international isn’t likely to be the only departure with Ruben Amorim keen to see another player leave in the January window.

Luke Shaw could be replaced by brilliant AC Milan ace

Indeed, an insider believes that every Man United player should be up for sale during the next few windows, given how poorly they’ve performed for the club over an extended period.

If Amorim is to be the one to finally bring the glory days back to Old Trafford, then desperate measures will almost certainly be needed.

The Portuguese needs to succeed where the likes of Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Erik ten Hag et al have failed, though he at least seems to have the backing of the board in terms of his vision and what needs to be done to achieve the same.

Though a huge cull might not be the best course of action, neither can it be ruled out, and a short, sharp shock to the squad could be exactly what’s called for in order for everyone to up their game.

As has been proven time and again, there are many players in the current United first-team squad that simply aren’t good enough to wear the shirt.

One player that would be is AC Milan’s brilliant left-back, Theo Hernandez, and Fichajes report that his former club, Real Madrid, have now pulled out of the race to sign him, leaving the way clear for Man United to make their pitch.

With Financial Fair Play causing havoc for many clubs, the Rossoneri are unlikely to be able to stand in the 27-year-old’s way if he decides to accept United’s overtures.