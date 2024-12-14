Man United make Premier League striker their priority to replace Marcus Rashford

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United could go through some big changes in the next few months.

The Red Devils are currently struggling to perform to their full potential and their position in the league shows that.

They have shown signs of improvement under new manager Ruben Amorim but they still have a lot to do before they come closer to the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Man United star Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from the club as the Red Devils enter a decisive stage of their new project under Amorim.

Changes could be made in the squad and some of the familiar faces will be allowed to leave the club.

In order to replace boyhood Man United fan Rashford, the Premier League giants have already identified the player they want to take Rashford’s place in the team.

According to Fichajes, Man United have identified Brighton attacker Evan Ferguson as the player to replace Rashford.

In the last few years, Ferguson has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

His fine performances for Brighton have not gone unnoticed, even though recently he has not been getting enough minutes for them.

To sign him, the Red Devils will have to dig deep into their pockets once again as Brighton value the player at around £60 million.

Marcus Rashford to leave Man United?

Rashford’s struggles have continued at the club this season and the club has decided to finally cash in on the player.

The English attacker has been unable to replicate his form that he showed two seasons ago and since then, issues off the pitch have contributed a lot to his poor performances.

Despite being a talented player, Rashford has been unable to reach his potential and the club feel that it is time to go separate ways now.