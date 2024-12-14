Report: Man United target allowed to leave the club to make Old Trafford move

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim would be eyeing new signings in the January transfer window.

After spending one month at the club, Amorim would know what his team needs the most on a priority basis.

The Red Devils have had a mixed time under the Portuguese manager but one thing is clear; they need new additions in the squad and particularly in the left-back position.

After the injury setback to Luke Shaw and the unconvincing form of Tyrell Malacia, the Red Devils have used Diogo Dalot in that position which is not the player’s natural position.

According to TEAMtalk, Man United are targeting a move for Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez and the Premier League side have even initiated direct contact with the La Liga club.

Not only with the club but the Red Devils have managed to make progress with the player as well after starting talks on conditions surrounding the transfer.

The La Liga side are ready to let the defender leave the club and make a move to Old Trafford.

Ideally, Man United would want to sign the player in the January transfer window as it is a position they are short in and Amorim wants quick reinforcements to the squad in order to properly deploy his tactics and formation.

Man United need a revamp of their squad

Some big changes can be expected to the Man United squad soon as the club prepare to get back to their former heights.

The last few seasons have been a massive struggle for them on and off the pitch, with their performances and their signings all getting criticised.

Christian Eriksen could be allowed to leave the club in January if the Premier League side receive suitable offers for him.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has told Amorim to get rid of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

A lot of players are facing an uncertain future at the club and they could be shown the exit door soon to make way for new signings which are desperately needed at Old Trafford.