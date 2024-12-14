Newcastle midfielder in his prime looking for MLS switch

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have hardly spent money in the last two transfer windows.

In January last year, they struggled to strengthen their squad and same was the case in the summer transfer window when they desperately wanted new players but could not spend money because of Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The Magpies could face the same fate once again in the upcoming transfer window.

Eddie Howe’s team may have to sell players in order to fund their transfer business, such are the financial constraints being put by the Premier League on the clubs.

Bruno Guimaraes is linked with a January move to Manchester City and although it will be a big blow for the club, it could provide them with the funds they need for their transfer business.

Another player being linked with an exit from the club is midfielder Sean Longstaff.

According to The Chronicle, Longstaff has no intention of leaving the club at the moment but an attractive offer from a Premier League side or a club in the MLS could change the midfielder’s stance on a transfer away from St James’ Park.

The need to raise funds at Newcastle is so high that they are even considering the sale of Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United need to manage their finances

Newcastle’s finances have been a huge cause of concern for the club and that is hindering their progress on the big stage.

This season, their form has shown how much they are struggling to perform and it is clearly evident that they need new additions in the squad in the right-wing position as well as the central defensive position.

The Magpies are not only looking to sell players to raise funds for new signings but also trying their best to offload players who are on high wages at the club.