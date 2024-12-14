Lyon star Rayan Cherki. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Rayan Cherki has refused to rule out a move away from Lyon in the near future, with a host of Premier League clubs showing an interest.

Cherki has caught the eye with the French giants in recent years, registering 22 goals and 31 assists in 157 appearances across all competitions since emerging in 2019.

Arne Slot in awe of ‘outstanding’ Liverpool star with 96% pass completion & 100% aerial duel success vs Fulham!

The 21-year-old only signed a 12-month contract extension in September, tying him down until June 2026.

However, Lyon are facing serious financial difficulties and, despite currently sitting fifth in Ligue 1, could be relegated at the end of the season if they do not get their books balanced.

Valued at €30m by Transfermarkt, Cherki is easily Lyon’s most valuable and sellable asset.

Liverpool, Arsenal, West Ham, Newcastle, Chelsea and Crystal Palace have all been linked with Cherki in recent times, with the battle for his signature sure to heat up.

Premier League giants on alert after Rayan Cherki comments

While Lyon fans will be desperate to keep hold of their star boy, the club itself will surely be tempted to cash given the interest being generated.

Any sale of Cherki would go a long way toward securing Lyon’s top-flight status.

With that in mind, Cherki’s latest comments are sure to be met with conflicting emotions in France, though they’ll likely embolden a number of Premier League giants.

“We’ll see at the end of the season if I’m still here or not,” the attacking midfielder bluntly replied when asked about his future after Lyon beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday (via TBR).

French outlet L’Equipe have suggested Cherki could even leave as early as January, with Lyon needing to raise funds as soon as possible to avoid relegation.