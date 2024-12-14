Ruben Amorim tipped to do something Erik ten Hag never managed, but Man Utd fans won’t like it

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim could become the first Manchester United manager to lose three straight Premier League games since 2015 against Manchester City this weekend.

Amorim has quickly learned the gravity of the task ahead of him since arriving at Old Trafford from Sporting CP, winning just three of his six games in charge across all competitions.

Only one of those victories have come in the Premier League — a 4-0 thrashing of Everton — while the Red Devils have lost their last two top-flight outings, 2-0 against Arsenal and 3-2 at home to Nottingham Forest.

Ruben Amorim to experience low even Ten Hag avoided?

The likes of Erik ten Hag, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho all avoided losing three consecutive Premier League matches as Manchester United manager.

However, former Blackburn and Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes Amorim will become the first to do so since Louis van Gaal against Man City this weekend, right at the start of his tenure at the club.

“The wheels have really come off at Manchester City now – who saw that coming?” Sutton wrote in his predictions column for BBC Sport, tipping City for a much-needed 3-1 victory.

“City just cannot keep a clean sheet – they have managed one in their past 10 games – and now their manager Pep Guardiola is talking about being tired.

“I know it was in the context of him not having enough energy to go to another club and starting again there, but it must have sent a message to his current players too.

“You never know with Pep, and he may have just been being sarcastic, but if he really is tired then does he have the energy required to turn City around? That would be a worry for City, with the run they are on.

“Meanwhile, at Manchester United, new manager Ruben Amorim is barely through the door and the club’s owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is telling everyone they are ‘mediocre’.

“Amorim beat City 4-1 in his final game in charge of Sporting before he came to Old Trafford which got United fans very excited, but they have soon realised whenever they have played anyone half-decent that they are the same team that were struggling under Erik ten Hag.

“Basically, both teams have been really bad, so what on earth do I go for here?

“In the recent past I have always gone with City in Manchester derbies and, while Amorim beat them with Sporting, you have to remember City could have been a few goals up by half-time in that game.

“So, I am going to go with City to win at home and maybe rejuvenate Pep before Christmas.

“Speaking of stats, I have got a good one for you – United never lost three league games in a row in more than two years under Ten Hag, but Amorim will manage that in less than a month if he is beaten here.”