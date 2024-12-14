“He will leave and I’m sure” – Transfer expert drops bombshell Liverpool update

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been a completely transformed side under Arne Slot this season.

They are leading both the Premier League and the Champions League standings and it appears like no team can stop them at the moment.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Ryan Gravenberch, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all been in fine form for the club and all of them have reached a new level under the leadership of the Dutch manager.

However, there is still one player who has received criticism from the fans for his performances this season.

Darwin Nunez has only managed to score two goals in 11 Premier League matches this season which is a poor return for a striker who is playing for a title challenging side.

According to transfer expert David Lynch, the Liverpool attacker is likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

Lynch told Sports Mole:

“It’s essentially settled now. I just don’t think there’s a debate there around Nunez.

“I think the die’s cast now. I think Nunez is what he is – two-and-a-half seasons in now, he hasn’t lived up to expectations, so the job is now to get the best out of him that you can between now and the end of the season, and then he will leave and I’m sure he’ll find somewhere else where [he will] fit better and [be] more appreciated.

“It’s not been a very good signing, but as I say, it’s just important now to refocus on what he can do and what he can contribute between now and May.”

Liverpool need more goals from Darwin Nunez

Nunez’s work rate has been impressive this season but his poor finishing has been a huge cause of concern for the club.

His awareness in front of goal and his inability to get on the end of chances is something that has caused Liverpool points this season, particularly in the recent match against Newcastle United.

Brighton striker Joao Pedro is one of the names being eyed by the club to potentially replace Nunez next year while Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram has also caught the attention of the Merseyside club.

Liverpool need a prolific goal scorer in their attack and the presence of one could take them to another level.