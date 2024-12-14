West Ham exploring loan deal for Chelsea star who could be available in January

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United have struggled a lot this season under manager Julen Lopetegui.

All the optimism of the summer has vanished after the club’s poor form this season.

Lopetegui was backed heavily by the club in the transfer market and he made new signings in all the positions but nothing has worked out for them this season, which points to the club making more signings next year.

One area that has been a huge cause of concern for the club is their fragility in the defense.

Even though the club signed the likes of Max Kilman, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jean-Clair Todibo, who is particularly having a tough time at the club, in the summer, their defense has leaked goals for fun all season.

In 15 Premier League matches this season, the Hammers have conceded 28 goals, showing that they need more stability and quality in their back line.

According to TBR Football, West Ham are interested in a move for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

The London Stadium outfit could explore a loan move for the Blues defender who has seen limited playing time at Stamford Bridge this season under Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea have depth in the defensive positions and Disasi is way down the pecking order at the club.

In order to get a bigger role, he could leave Chelsea in the winter transfer window and the Hammers present an ideal opportunity to him.

West Ham United desperately need defensive reinforcement

The report has mentioned West Ham turned down the opportunity to sign Tosin Adarabioyo in the summer when the player left Fulham.

He eventually joined Chelsea and since then has been a key squad player for them.

The Hammers are now ready to sign Disasi in a loan move and Chelsea would have no issues sending the player out on loan who has hardly featured for them this season.

It is a move that could suit all the parties involved and Disasi is someone who could provide the Hammers defense some much needed strength.