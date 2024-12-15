Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, speaks to the media. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for the Barcelona winger Raphinha.

The Spanish outfit are going through financial difficulties and the Premier League clubs have now informed Barcelona that they would be willing to sign the Brazilian international winger if he is made available, as per TBR Football.

They enquired about the player at the start of the season as well, and they have been in contact with intermediaries regarding a move for him. The player is on the radar of Chelsea as well.

Barcelona are struggling with issues regarding the registration of Dani Olmo, and they might need to raise funds for that. Barcelona are under pressure to finalise his registration before the end of the calendar year. It remains to be seen whether they are forced to sell players.

Raphinha could be a quality acquisition for Arsenal and Liverpool. Both clubs need attacking reinforcements and the 28-year-old would be the ideal acquisition. He has played in the Premier League before with Leeds United and he was outstanding for them.

Arsenal and Liverpool need Raphinha

Arsenal need more depth in the final third so that they can rotate players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. The competition for places will help them improve as a squad as well.

Similarly, Liverpool need to find a quality long-term alternative to Mohamed Salah, who will be free in the summer of 2025. He is yet to sign a new contract with the Reds and he will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January.

Although the Egyptian is way ahead of Raphinha in terms of end product, the Brazilian could be a quality alternative. He could certainly fill the creative void left by Salah. It will be interesting to see if Barcelona are prepared to sanction his departure in the coming months.