Arsenal and Aston Villa-linked star wants to join a ‘top ten team in the world’

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Gabriel Jesus
(Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena has been linked with a move away from the La Liga club in recent months.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the most promising young players in the Spanish league, and it is no surprise that top clubs are keen on him.

Clubs like Aston Villa and Arsenal are reportedly keen on securing his signature, and the midfielder has now hinted that he would prefer to join Arsenal instead. The two English clubs scouted the player in action during November, as per TBR Football.

Baena has revealed in an interview with Onda Cero that he would prefer to join a big club where he can push for major trophies.

However, he has revealed his admiration and affection for Villareal and suggested that he is not looking for an exit any time soon. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to move for him in the coming months.

Baena said: “I’ve always said that, to leave Villarreal, it has to be a better team. And, for me, that has to be a top ten team in the world. Villarreal is the club of my life and, if one day that offer comes, we’ll sit down and talk and see what’s best for both of us.”

Alex Baena would improve both teams

Alex Baena in training for Villarreal
Baena has been in excellent form for Villarreal. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The Gunners could certainly use more quality in the middle of the park, and the 23-year-old will add composure, control and creativity to the side. He has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in English football. He is also versatile enough to operate as a winger, an attacking midfielder as well as a central midfielder. He could be a quality long-term addition for the Gunners.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa need a creative midfielder like him as well, and it will be interesting to see if Unai Emery can help get a deal done. The Spanish manager has coached Baena during his time at Villarreal and the connection with the player could prove to be defining.

