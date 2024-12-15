21/25: Bruno Fernandes breaks Wayne Rooney record in Man Utd comeback win

Bruno Fernandes celebrates against Man City. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes kick-started Manchester United’s comeback against rivals Manchester City on Sunday from the penalty spot, making a bit of history in the process.

The Red Devils were 1-0 down heading into the 88th minute, but drew level with Fernandes converting a penalty awarded for a clumsy challenge by Matheus Nunes on Amad Diallo.

Corrupt? Man Utd fans will be livid with Mike Dean’s explanation on Hojlund penalty snub!

Excellent all match, Diallo completed the comeback just two minutes later, showing excellent composure in the box to beat Ederson and Josko Gvardiol.

As revealed by Opta, Fernandes has now scored 21 of his 25 Premier League penalties since joining Man Utd. Significantly, this latest one takes him past Wayne Rooney (20/28) for the most by any player for the club in the competition.

21 – Bruno Fernandes has scored 21 of his 25 penalties for Manchester United in the Premier League, now the outright most by any player for the club in the competition (overtaking Wayne Rooney – 20/28). Composure. pic.twitter.com/kVHPQm656w — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 15, 2024

Bruno Fernandes ice cold under pressure

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Fernandes said he is always ‘ready’ to calm himself in these big moments that come down to ‘nerves’.

“It was a big chance when still 1-0 down,” said the Portugal international (via BBC Sport) I just tried to lift the ball away from Ederson. A penalty is a moment of nerves. They are a big part of games. I am ready to calm myself down in big moments.”

On adapting under new manager Ruben Amorim, Fernandes added: “It is a process, we know what he demands, what he wants. It doesn’t matter what happens, we stick to what we do.”

Man Utd’s stunning comeback still leaves them 13th in the Premier League table. However, they’re now just five points adrift of Man City in fifth.

Up next for the Red Devils is a trip to Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup before they host Bournemouth in the Premier League next Sunday.