Ernest Nuamah has been linked with a move away from Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyon.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian winger wants to leave the club during the January transfer window as he is not getting enough playing time at Lyon.

Nuamah is attracting interest from major European leagues as well as the Premier League. Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Leicester City, Crystal Palace, Everton and Fulham, as well as AS Roma and Sevilla are interested in signing the youngster.

The player has been linked with Arsenal in recent months. Tottenham were keeping tabs on the player in 2023 as well.

Lyon are demanding a fee of around €25-30 million for the young talent and it remains to be seen whether his suitors are willing to stump up the cash. His suitors are reluctant to meet the asking price for the winger and they are considering a loan move for him now.

It will be interesting to see if Lyon are prepared to loan him out in January. Clubs are looking to balance the financial outlay and evaluate the player’s adaptation process before spending a substantial amount of money on him.

Ernest Nuamah needs a fresh start

Nuamah is looking for a fresh start after struggling for playing time at Lyon. A move to the Premier League could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. Crystal Palace and Fulham could certainly use attacking reinforcements and they have looked toothless in the attack this season. The 21-year-old will add pace, flair, and unpredictability to the side. If he manages to adapt to English football quickly, he could be a future star for the two London clubs.

If the player manages to impress during his loan spell, he could join them permanently in the near future as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be quite exciting for the young attacker and it could accelerate his development.