Oliver Glasner is ready to sell Odsonne Edouard in January. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The January transfer window is set to be an important one for Crystal Palace and in order to fund new signings during this period, the Eagles are ready to part ways with Odsonne Edouard.

The striker joined the London outfit from Celtic in 2021 as part of a £14m deal with the Scottish giants and his time at Selhurst Park has been mixed. The 26-year-old has produced some big moments in a Palace shirt but on the other hand, the forward is a player who has lacked consistency.

Edouard is not part of Oliver Glasner’s plans at Crystal Palace and therefore, the French star was loaned out to Leicester City for the 2024/25 campaign.

However, this move has been a disaster for the former Celtic man as he has barely played. The Crystal Palace loanee has featured in just eight matches and is yet to receive a single minute of action since the arrival of Ruud van Nistelrooy – the Dutch coach wants Edouard gone in the new year.

Football Insider reported that the Foxes are considering cutting Edouard’s time at the King Power short so they can make another loan signing in January.

Should this happen, Crystal Palace will look for ways to move on from the player permanently.

Just like Leicester, Crystal Palace will also look to bring new players to Selhurst Park in January as the Eagles find themselves towards the bottom of the Premier League standings. Former Premier League scout, Mick Brown, has admitted that the Eagles will look to sell Edouard to fund these deals should the forward return from Leicester.

Edouard only signed a new one-year extension at Selhurst Park until 2026 this year. That decision is now being rewarded as it has protected his value ahead of a potential sale.

“I hear Palace would like to move him on permanently [if his loan is cut short],” Brown told Football Insider. “That would allow them to make some money from his sale which could be invested in the squad.

“But that will depend on whether there are any clubs out there who will be looking to sign him after he’s failed to make an impact for Leicester.”

Crystal Palace are unlikely to get much money for Edouard in January but at least it will be cash that helps them bring in a better player.