Gary Lineker baffled by “extraordinary decision” in Liverpool draw

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Premier League)

Liverpool drew 2-2 with Fulham on Saturday and after Andy Robertson got himself sent off in the clash, the Reds would have been happy with the point they earned.

Fulham made a great start to the match at Anfield creating problems for the home side with their wingers and took the lead with 11 minutes on the clock through Andreas Pereira.

Things got better for the Cottagers with 17 minutes gone as Andy Robertson was shown a straight red for denying Harry Wilson a goalscoring opportunity just days after Robertson impressed against Girona. The Scottish star took a poor touch and scrambling back, the left-back brought down the former Liverpool star.

Referee Tony Harrington deemed the foul to be a red card offence, a decision which has left Match of the Day host Gary Lineker baffled – while also leaving Virgil van Dijk fuming with his communication skills.

“They didn’t seem to complain too much about it after the game, but I found it an extraordinary decision,” the former striker said via The Mirror. “There’s no denial of a goalscoring opportunity because [Wilson] has the opportunity, which is a red herring.”

Highlighting the unlikelihood of Wilson reaching the ball after the foul, Lineker continued by saying: “There is zero chance that Harry Wilson is going to get on the end of that.

“You’ve seen how hard he [Jimenez] hits it, he’s never going to get across there.”

Should Liverpool star Andy Robertson have seen red?

The red card received by Andy Robertson had a big impact on the result of the match and although Lineker views the decision as unfair, the referee and his team got the outcome right.

Wilson was through on goal if the Liverpool star doesn’t take him out and the heavy touch can be explained by the winger anticipating the contact.

It is hard to say for definite whether the winger would have scored but normally these fouls are pretty much black and white, which is why Harrington sent the left-back off once he saw the Fulham winger go down.