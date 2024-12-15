“In all honesty” – Former Leeds defender blasts club for ‘staggering’ contract situation

Leeds United’s decision to allow the contract of Junior Firpo to run into its final months has been branded as ‘staggering’ by Jon Newsome.
Firpo has emerged as a key player for Leeds since joining from Barcelona in 2021, contributing three goals and 15 assists in 100 appearances across all competitions.
This season alone, the full-back has scored once and set up three goals in 15 Championship appearances.
However, his current deal at Elland Road is set to expire at the end of this season, with no new agreement looking close.
Firpo himself threw his future into doubt in November when he admitted he ‘has options’ for moves away from Leeds United.
“Football is like that. One day you are here, another day you are there. But this is the topic that I’ve been discussing with myself since we got relegated,” the 28-year-old said. “Obviously, I could have done the same [as others who left], I could have gone away.
“I have my options, I think everyone knows, it’s not a thing that I can hide. I had my options and I could go away, but as you say, my family is settled here. We are doing really good at the moment, but we don’t know what the future will say for me.”
Junior Firpo: Newsome blasts Leeds for ‘staggering’ situation
That such an important player’s contract has been allowed to run so low will be a huge source of frustration to Leeds supporters.
Former Whites defender Newsome has branded the situation ‘staggering’, highlighting both the on-pitch quality and transfer value Firpo brings.
“In all honesty, I’m absolutely amazed that the football club allow any players to get into the final year of their contract,” the BBC pundit said (via MOT Leeds News).
“Even if in the summer things change, the club get promotion to the Premier League, is he a Premier League footballer, is he one that you want to keep?
“If the club don’t get promotion, and financial restraints mean that he’s on too big a wage – at least you can offload him for money, so I find it absolutely staggering.”