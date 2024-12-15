“In all honesty” – Former Leeds defender blasts club for ‘staggering’ contract situation

Leeds defender Junior Firpo. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Leeds United’s decision to allow the contract of Junior Firpo to run into its final months has been branded as ‘staggering’ by Jon Newsome.

Firpo has emerged as a key player for Leeds since joining from Barcelona in 2021, contributing three goals and 15 assists in 100 appearances across all competitions.

This season alone, the full-back has scored once and set up three goals in 15 Championship appearances.

However, his current deal at Elland Road is set to expire at the end of this season, with no new agreement looking close.

Firpo himself threw his future into doubt in November when he admitted he ‘has options’ for moves away from Leeds United.