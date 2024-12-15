(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Joao Pedro has been linked with a move away from the club and Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal are hoping to secure his signature.

They are likely to face competition from Manchester City. The 23-year-old Brazilian striker has been the centre of attention due to his impressive performances this season.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool have prioritised the signing of Joao Pedro and could start talks with Brighton as early as January. Liverpool view Pedro as someone who could develop into an elite player under the guidance of manager Arne Slot, especially if a key attacker leaves next summer.

Other clubs interested in Pedro’s transfer include Arsenal and Manchester City. Liverpool and Arsenal are planning to make an offer of around €55-65 million for Pedro. Manchester City are also preparing a move for the young striker. The likes of Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta believe that he can improve their attacking unit.

Brighton have set a price tag of around €70 million (around £60 million) for Pedro and it remains to be seen whether his suitors are ready to pay up. Pedro is reportedly open to leaving Brighton and joining a club where he can play in the Champions League. He has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Joao Pedro has the quality to play for a big club

The 23-year-old is an elite talent with a bright future and he has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the country. The opportunity to join clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal or Manchester City will be quite exciting for him. They could provide him with the platform to push for major trophies consistently. Competing at the highest level and playing alongside world-class players will help him improve as well.

It will be interesting to see where the Brazilian striker ends up eventually.