27-year-old first-team star could scupper West Ham transfer plans in January

Lucas Paqueta with his West Ham teammates
Lucas Paqueta with his West Ham teammates (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been linked with a move away from the club in January.

According to Daily Mail, the Brazilian midfielder is ready to return to his boyhood club Flamengo next month. West Ham are prepared to let the player leave, and there have been rumours that they could use him in a deal to sign Igor Jesus from Botafogo.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City at the start of the season, but the transfer did not materialise.

The 27-year-old has done reasonably well for West Ham since joining the club, but he has now been accused of being involved in spot-fixing. Apparently, the midfielder has deliberately picked up bookings in order to influence betting markets. The player has denied all charges against him and he will face a hearing with the Football Association.

Paqueta has a spot-fixing hearing soon

Lucas Paqueta in action for West Ham
Paqueta’s days at West Ham may be numbered. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The midfielder will face the hearing in March and he could face a lifetime ban from football if he is proven guilty. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The fact that he wants to return to Flamengo will not be good news for West Ham. They were hoping to use him as a makeweight in a deal for Jesus and his decision could scupper their transfer plans. It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can convince the player to join Botafogo instead.

West Ham need to bring in a quality striker Jesus could prove to be a useful acquisition for them. They have looked toothless in the attack this season and signing a quality attacker could help them get the season back on track.

