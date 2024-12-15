(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor.

The player’s agent has revealed to Football Insider that the 28-year-old wants to join a club in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United and Tottenham are prepared to submit an offer for him.

His agent said: “There has been interest from clubs in England, Germany, Portugal and elsewhere, but John would prefer to play in the best league in the world – the Premier League.”

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has helped Botafogo win the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian league recently, and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for both clubs.

Man United and Spurs could use John Victor

Manchester United need a quality backup option for Andre Onana. Victor will be able to compete with the former Inter Milan goalkeeper for the starting spot. Onana has made quite a few errors in recent weeks and competition for places will help Manchester United improve. Manchester United have been linked with other goalkeepers as well.

Similarly, Fraser Forster will be out of contract soon and he needs to be replaced adequately. Tottenham need an experienced goalkeeper who will push Guglielmo Vicario for the starting spot and the Brazilian certainly fits the profile. The fact that he wants to move to the Premier League will be an added incentive for the two English clubs.

They have the financial resources to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see if Botafogo are willing to sell the player for a reasonable price.

The 6′,5″ goalkeeper has 22 clean sheets to his name this season and it is no surprise that top clubs are keen on him. The opportunity to play for Manchester United or Tottenham will be hard to turn down for the player. It could be his final opportunity to join a big club in a top league. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.