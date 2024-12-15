(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United remain keen on signing the Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg.

According to Fichajes, they are keeping close tabs on the 17-year-old midfielder who is regarded as an elite prospect. The midfielder has attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs with his performances and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can win the race for his signature.

Sunderland will accept an offer of around £20-25 million for the player and Manchester United certainly have the resources to get the deal done. The 17-year-old has huge potential and he could develop into a key player for the club in the long term. The investment could look like a major bargain if he manages to fulfil his potential at Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United come forward with an offer to sign the player in the coming months. Sunderland will not want to lose an important first-team player midway through the season and therefore Manchester United might have to wait until the summer transfer window to get the deal done.

Man United move could be ideal for Chris Rigg

The 17-year-old is already one of the most promising young players in the Championship, and he will look to make his mark in the English top flight if the move to Manchester United goes through. He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he will look to establish himself as an important first-team player for the club in the coming seasons.

Manchester United have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players, and they could help the 17-year-old fulfil his world-class potential. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be quite exciting for most players and the 17-year-old is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete proposal on the table.