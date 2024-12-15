“Almost” – Pundit spots what Man Utd players did as Mason Mount came off injured vs Man City

Mason Mount leaves the pitch in the Manchester derby. (via Sky Sports)

Mason Mount was dealt yet another blow as he was forced off injured just 14 minutes into Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Mount has been plagued with injuries since joining United from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, missing 30 games so far (per Transfermarkt) with various hamstring and calf problems.

“Attitude is not right” – Roy Keane believes it’s time Man Utd sell one star player!

As a result, the attacking midfielder has fallen out of favour with England, despite picking up 36 caps for his country to date and featuring in their runs to the Euro 2020 final and 2022 World Cup quarter-finals.

However, Mount had been working his way back to some sort of fitness recently, playing in six of United‘s last eight matches and even managing an hour against Arsenal in the Premier League and Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

Mount was named in the starting XI for United’s derby clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

However, after just 14 minutes and nine touches of the ball, Mount was forced off the field, replaced by Kobbie Mainoo after pulling up with clear discomfort.

Mason Mount injured again

“It’s not good losing a player 14 minutes into a match but for Mason Mount, he’s got that resigned look on his face of a player that has been in the gym rehabilitating enough. It’s demoralising and you feel like you are letting everybody down,” Gary Neville said of a tearful Mount, who was consoled by United players and England teammate Phil Foden as he left the field.

Former England international Leon Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live: “The look on Mason Mount’s face says it all. He’s pretty gutted. It’s exactly what he didn’t want.

“He was given the opportunity by Ruben Amorim and would have wanted a run of games. It’s frustrating for him.

“Almost all of the Manchester United players went to him and gave him a hug. They are all disappointed for them.”