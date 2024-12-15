“So?” – Mikel Arteta has cold response to silly Arsenal question from press

Mikel Arteta was not happy with Arsenal's result vs Everton. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta was disappointed about his Arsenal team not picking up all three points against Everton on Saturday and after the full-time whistle, the Spanish coach was not a fan of some questions from the media.

The Gunners drew 0-0 with the Toffees at the Emirates Stadium and what made the result worse, was that the North London outfit could not capitalise on Premier League leaders Liverpool dropping two points against Fulham.

Arteta said that his team were missing “a spark” against the Merseyside club on Saturday and the result will have many continuing to question the Gunners’ lack of firepower in front of goal.

After the Everton clash, the Spanish coach was asked by the media if he was concerned about his team not scoring from open play across the last three Premier League games.

Having beaten Monaco 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday, the 42-year-old said via Fabrizio Romano: “We scored three from open play three days ago, so?”.

Arteta seems to have had enough of the questions related to Arsenal’s goalscoring habits but it should be something that concerns the Gunners coach.

Do Arsenal and Mikel Arteta need to sign a striker in 2025?

Arsenal were in the market for a striker during the summer but failed to bring in a new number nine as they could not find the right man for the job.

The Premier League giants are keen on a move for Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, who they have had a long-term interest in, and could try to bring the Serie A talent to North London over the coming months.

A top talent from Brighton could also be an option for Arsenal

Kai Havertz has been the man to lead Arsenal’s forward throughout the 2024/25 campaign and although the German star is brilliant off of the ball, the former Chelsea star is missing the killer instinct needed in front of goal.

Arsenal’s lack of goals from open play is a problem Arteta needs to address fast and only then, will the Spanish coach stop receiving relate to the topic.