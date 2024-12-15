West Ham star could provide Mikel Arteta with missing “spark” he needs in 2025

Mikel Arteta would like Mohammed Kudus at Arsenal. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta stated after Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Everton that the Gunners were missing “a spark” and the Spanish coach may have found that in West Ham star Mohammed Kudus.

Saturday was a big blow for Arsenal as the North London club failed to capitalise on Premier League leaders Liverpool dropping points at home to Fulham.

The Gunners could only manage a 0-0 draw with Everton at the Emirates, which left Arteta incredibly disappointed after the full-time whistle. The 42-year-old told the press that his team didn’t have “a spark” to get over the line but was happy with the chances created.

“At the end, you need a spark and you need to be precise,” Arteta said via Sky Sports. “We had the chances and this could have been 2-0 or 3-0, and [then] nobody is talking about it.

“They’re not going to talk about all the incredible things the team did in the game. Certainly, it is not energy when I see my team trackback. It is unbelievable.”

Arsenal could look at West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus to provide spark

Many Arsenal fans will want to see their club bring in a new striker next summer as the Gunners lack a player with that killer instinct in front of goal. The Premier League giants are keen on a move for Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, who they have had a long-term interest in.

According to The Mirror, West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus could arrive at the Emirates Stadium next summer, but the North London outfit face competition from Newcastle and Liverpool for the versatile winger – the Reds are said to be very keen on Kudus.

The Ghana international has proven to be a big threat since arriving in the Premier League last summer from Ajax when he signed a contract at West Ham until 2028.

The Hammers will not want to let Kudus go easily and if Arsenal want the 24-year-old to provide that “spark” Arteta is looking for, they may have to pay a hefty fee for the player.