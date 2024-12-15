Premier League manager sacked: former Man United boss with 54.2% win percentage now favourite

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could replace Gary O'Neil at Wolves. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Wolves have decided to part ways with manager Gary O’Neil after the Midland club’s 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

A last-minute goal from Jack Taylor secured all three points for The Tractor Boys which has left Wolves sitting 19th in the Premier League standings having won just two of their 16 matches.

This was seen as the last straw for the hierarchy at the Premier League club and it was reported by The Guardian on Sunday morning that Wolves have decided to sack O’Neil following a poor start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Graham Potter is one name high on the Midland club’s list, however, former Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now emerged as the favourite for the Wolves role, reports TNT Sports. The Norwegian was in attendance at Molineux on Saturday but many thought that was to support his friend Kieran McKenna, who is the manager of the Tractor Boys.

The 51-year-old’s presence could be linked to the now vacant role at Wolves and the appointment of the former Man United manager may be a smart one.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer favourite to be the next Wolves manager

Solskjaer has been out of work since being sacked by Man United in November 2021 after managing the Premier League giants for three years.

The Norwegian coach was out of his depth at Old Trafford but there were positives to take from his time with the Manchester club. Solskjaer was a big hit with the players and many spoke positively of him whilst at Man United.

Find out what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been doing since he left Man United

The former striker is a good man manager and that may be what Wolves exactly need after seeing several arguments between their players in recent games.

Although Solsjkaer never brought success to United, he always had the support of the dressing room. The 51-year-old ended his time at Old Trafford with a win percentage of 54.2%, which was more than the likes of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

Solskjaer and Wolves could be a good match and the Midlands club have the players to stay in the Premier League for the 2025/26 campaign. If the Norwegian does a good job, it could even see him return to Man United one day, as everyone at the club still loves their former boss.