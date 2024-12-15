(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola was spotted with scratches on his head again following Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat to local rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

The Spaniard caught the headlines in November when he appeared at a press conference with scratches on his face and head after City blew a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Worrying, Guardiola said ‘I wanna hurt myself’ when asked by reporters about his injuries.

Guardiola later apologised for his comments, issuing a statement on X insisting he never meant to make light of self-harm.

“I was caught off guard with a question at the end of a press conference last night about a scratch which had appeared on my face and explained that a sharp fingernail had accidentally caused this,” Guardiola wrote.

“My answer was in no way intended to make light of the very serious issue of self-harm.

“I know that many people struggle with mental health issues every day, and I would like to take this moment to highlight one of the ways in people can seek help, by calling the Samaritans hotline on 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org.”

Manchester City’s results haven’t improved since then, with their latest setback seeing them concede two goals in two minutes to lose 2-1 at home to rivals Man Utd.

The defending champions have now won just one of their last 11 games across all competitions and the stress may well be getting to Guardiola, who has once again been spotted with scratches on his head.

Pep Guardiola: I am not good enough

Guardiola was asked how he can turn City’s form around after Sunday’s match, but the manager worryingly stated he is ‘not good enough’ and is ‘not doing well’ under the pressure.

“All I have to do is keep working, I am the boss, the manager and I am not good enough, it is as simple as that,” said Guardiola (via Sky Sports).

“I have to find a way to talk to them, to train them the way we have to play, press, build up and I am not good enough, I am not doing well, that is the truth.

“It happens, it is football, move forward.”