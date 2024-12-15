Rasmus Hojlund fires brutal dig at Kyle Walker after Manchester derby antics

Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Rasmus Hojlund has taken to Instagram to fire a brutal dig at Kyle Walker following Sunday’s Manchester derby.

The pair were involved in an altercation when Hojlund reacted angrily to a trip from Walker.

Hojlund got in the face of Walker, who threw theatrically threw himself to the floor despite very little contact.

Walker will surely be humiliated when he watches the footage back after the match. Indeed, former Man Utd captain Gary Neville labelled the England star ’embarrassing’.

“It’s poor from Kyle Walker,” said Neville. “He goes down when he realises there might have been contact. I think he will be a little bit embarrassed when he sees that back.”

Neville’s former teammate Roy Keane added: “I would have given a red card to Walker [for the altercation with Hojlund].

“Walker must be embarrassed to go down like that – an experienced player. I don’t know the guy and I’m embarrassed for him.”

Rasmus Hojlund brutalises Kyle Walker on IG

As if watching that moment back isn’t bad enough, Walker will also be licking his wounds after Man City surrendered a 1-0 lead in the final couple of minutes to lose 2-1.

But Walker will feel even worse when he browses Instagram, with Hojlund sticking the boot in on his soap opera acting.

Posting a picture to Instagram of himself celebrating with his Man Utd teammates, Hojlund wrote: “Manchester is red. Violets are blue What a brilliant performance But the Oscar goes to…”

Following their latest defeat, Man City will now prepare for a challenging trip to Aston Villa on Saturday lunchtime before hosting Everton on Boxing Day.

As for Man Utd, they face Spurs in the EFL Cup on Thursday before hosting Bournemouth in the Premier League.