(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Real Betis are keen on signing the Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei.

According to a report from Fichajes, Real Betis are looking to improve their midfield options and they are keen on signing the promising Chelsea youngster. In addition to that, they are keeping tabs on the West Ham United midfielder Guido Rodriguez as well.

Casadei needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and Real Betis will be able to provide him with that opportunity. He has struggled for regular game time at Chelsea and it would be ideal for him to move on. He has been linked with Villarreal as well.

If Chelsea are unwilling to sell the 21-year-old permanently, a loan move could be ideal for all parties as well. Regular football at the Spanish club could help him improve and he could return to Chelsea as a better player next season.

The 21-year-old midfielder has the technical ability to succeed in La Liga and he could be an important player for Real Betis. The midfielder is likely to be tempted to join the Spanish club if the opportunity presents itself. It will be interesting to see how Chelsea react if an offer is presented in the coming weeks.

Casadei needs game time

The youngster is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future. Sitting on the bench at Chelsea is unlikely to benefit him and the Blues must focus on his development. If they cannot provide him with ample first-team opportunities, it would be ideal for them to sell the player or send him out on loan.

The Italian will certainly look to get his career back on track with regular football during the second half of the season. It remains to be seen whether all parties can sort out an agreement quickly.