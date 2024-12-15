“Attitude is not right” – Roy Keane believes it’s time Man Utd sell one star player

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Roy Keane believes it’s time for Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United and find a ‘new challenge’.

Rashford has played 426 times for United across all competitions to date and is 15th on their list of all-time top scorers with 135 goals. During that time, he’s won FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League titles.

This season, however, the 60-time England international has netted just seven goals in 24 appearances, including only four in 15 Premier League outings.

Rashford scored a brace in a 4-0 win over Everton at the start of December but has failed to score or assist in three matches since then.

As a result, he and Alejandro Garnacho — who is also four games without a goal — were both left out of the squad entirely for Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.

It is a big call,” former Man Utd captain Keane said of Ruben Amorim’s decision to leave out Rashford and Garnacho (via Sky Sports).

“He has obviously seen something he doesn’t like.

“But for those who have watched Manchester United recently, it’s not a big surprise because both players have been poor. He has said ‘enough is enough’.”

“It’s a big call, but I like to see it — he has put down a marker.”

Time for Marcus Rashford to leave Man Utd?

Speaking specifically about Rashford, Keane believes it’s time for the forward to try out some new surroundings, going as far as to question the forward’s ‘attitude’.

“A move for Marcus [Rashford] would suit the player – a new challenge for him,” Keane said.

“He’s been there a long time. When you’re at a big club and your attitude is not right – and it hasn’t been great recently – sometimes it’s good to part ways.”