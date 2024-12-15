(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have identified the left-back department as a priority position they are looking to improve in January.

It is no secret that they need to improve their squad in the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality left-back. Manchester United have a talented squad at their disposal, but they need to add more depth and quality to the side so that they can compete at the highest level.

The left-back department has been a worry for Manchester United for a while. While there is no doubt that players like Luke Shaw can be quite effective, the England international has had multiple injury problems and he is quite unreliable in terms of fitness.

Manchester United are therefore looking to sign a quality left-back in January if the right target is made available, as per Football Insider. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Manchester United have been quite mediocre in the Premier League so far, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They will hope to finish the season on a high and signing the right players in January could help them get their season back on track.

Man United need a quality left-back

Manchester United have been linked with multiple players over the last few weeks and the Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies is one of the names on their radar. The Canadian international has proven his quality in the Bundesliga over the years and he could prove to be a solid acquisition for the Red Devils.

Manchester United cannot afford to miss out on Champions League qualification for another season. They need to plug the weaknesses in their side during the January window so that they can raise their performance levels in the coming months. It will be interesting to see if they can get the right additions across the line.