Ruben Amorim has explained what Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho must do to win back their places in the Manchester United squad.

The forward duo were surprise omissions from the Red Devils’ matchday squad for their trip to rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

While it dominated the pre-match discussion, Amorim’s gamble paid off as Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo inspired a stunning late comeback to beat City 2-1.

Roy Keane believes it’s time for Rashford to find a ‘new challenge’, with the England international struggling for consistency over the last season-and-a-half. Keane has even questioned Rashford’s ‘attitude’.

“It is a big call,” said Keane. “He has obviously seen something he doesn’t like.

“But for those who have watched Manchester United recently, it’s not a big surprise because both players have been poor. He has said ‘enough is enough’.”

“It’s a big call, but I like to see it — he has put down a marker.”

However, Amorim doesn’t see it that way, with the Portuguese coach saying both Rashford and Garnacho are ‘needed’ by Man Utd and can win their places back with hard work in training.

Ruben Amorim opens the door on Rashford & Garnacho redemption

“Nothing special. Finish one game, start a new week,” Amorim responded when asked what Rashford and Garnacho must do next (via BBC Sport).

“New week, new life, if they train well they will compete for a place in the team. They are playing because they are talented, we need Rashford and Garnacho.

“Next week if they train well like the others. It’s the same for everyone. They will play or be on the bench. It was not a disciplinary thing. We have to improve our standards inside and outside the pitch. It was a normal week.”