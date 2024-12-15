(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Preston North End attacker Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile has been linked with a move away from the club.

The 18-year-old Argentine attacker is reportedly a target for Premier League clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest, as per Fichajes.

He has previously been linked with heavyweights like Liverpool and Manchester United.

Rodriguez-Gentile is highly rated across Europe and he has the potential to develop into a quality player. It is not surprising that Tottenham are keen on the 18-year-old attacker. It will be interesting to see if the North London club steps up their pursuit of the player with an offer to sign him.

The technically gifted attacker could be tempted to join a club like Tottenham and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The North London club could certainly use more quality and depth in their attacking unit.

Although the 18-year-old might not be a key player for them right away, he could develop into an asset for them with the right guidance. Rodriguez-Gentile will be a quality long-term investment for Tottenham and the North London club should look to get the deal done. The South American will look to test himself at a high level and moving to the Premier League will be ideal for him.

Rodriguez-Gentile would be a superb option

He will add creativity, vision, technical ability, and goals to the attack. The 18-year-old is a complete forward and an elite prospect. Preston might not be keen on letting the player leave any time soon. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham come forward with a lucrative proposal to test their resolve.

The player could easily justify the investment in the near future and signing him could be a gamble worth taking. Tottenham have done well to invest in talented young players since the arrival of Ange Postecoglou, and they would do well to sign the South American attacker now.