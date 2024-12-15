(Photo by Jaimi Joy/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs looking to sign the Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk.

The 25-year-old Dutch international defender has done quite well in the Championship and Tottenham are following him closely. They need to add more depth to their defensive unit and the 25-year-old would be a quality addition.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have had persistent injury problems this season and Tottenham need more options at their disposal if they want to do well during the second half of the season. Radu Dragusin is the only fit central defender at the club now.

They will be desperate for Champions League qualification and the right additions could help them finish the season strongly. However, Leeds are pushing for promotion to the Premier League and they might not be open to selling a key player.

It remains to be seen whether the Dutch defender is prepared to force an exit.

Will Pascal Struijk force an exit?

According to TBR Football, Leeds are hoping to tie him down to a new long-term deal. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The left-sided central defender has done well in the Championship and he has the physicality to do well in the Premier League as well. It will be an exciting opportunity for him, and he will get to join a big club with an exciting project.

Tottenham could provide him with the platform to compete in European football next season, and he will be able to push for trophies with them as well. The 25-year-old is entering his peak years, and he will look to take up a new challenge at the stage of his career. He is unlikely to be able to push for trophies or compete in European football with Leeds in the near future. It could be ideal for him to move on and join a big club now.